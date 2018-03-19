NBA: Pistons got absolutely screwed - Van Gundy slams officiating

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy laid into the officials after a 100-87 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, saying they "absolutely screwed" his side.

A number of no-calls at Moda Center drew the ire of Van Gundy, who launched into a lengthy rant about the standard of refereeing following the match.

The Pistons coach felt too many decisions went the way of the Trail Blazers and called it "embarrassing for the league".

In comments that may well draw repercussions from the NBA, Van Gundy said: "[The Blazers] held and grabbed on every play and they got away with fouls all over the place. We got absolutely screwed all night.

"Luke [Kennard] makes a back-cut to the basket on an out-of-bounds play and gets knocked down and they end up with two points at the other end.

"Blake [Griffin] has two straight drives in the fourth that he gets hammered on. It's not a clean strip when you slap down and the ball goes up in the air. Try it sometime - somebody hold the ball, hit the guy on the ball and knock it down and see if it goes up in the air. He gets screwed twice.

"In the first half, the very first back-in he makes, Al-Farouq Aminu, two forearms - no call. [Reggie] Bullock gets fouled on a three - no call. But when you hit Damian Lillard on a three, it is a foul."

While Portland picked up their 12th straight victory, the Pistons fell to their eighth loss in the last 10 games.

Van Gundy continued: "A big part of [the Blazers'] defense - they play very hard, I don't mean to take anything away from them; but when you can get away with playing like that and get screwed that badly by the officials, your defense is going to be pretty good.

"It's embarrassing for them [the officials], it's embarrassing for the league.

"I've been here for four years and many more years before that and I've never come in after a game [like this] - never. I might have talked about one call, but I've never come in after a game and talked like this. That was embarrassing - we got absolutely screwed tonight."