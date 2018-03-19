Joe Thomas has an official day in his honor.

Cleveland creates Joe Thomas Day to be celebrated 7/3

Cleveland announced that July 3, or 7/3, will be known as Joe Thomas Day. The 7/3 honors his No. 73 jersey, which he wore throughout his 11-year career with the Browns.

Thomas, 33, announced his retirement from the NFL on March 14. He took to Twitter to ask that the city make the holiday mandatory, so everyone can take the day off.





“I’d like to lobby @CityofCleveland to make 7/3 an official holiday where the city government is closed, banks are closed, mandatory day off for all workers. It only make sense to roll into America’s birthday with a little pre-game holiday for all on the 3rd. Retweet if you agree,” Thomas wrote.

“This should be an ‘all-Midwest’ holiday. Anywhere you; eat brats for “special occasions”, go to fish frys on Fridays, drink bloody Mary’s on Sundays, opening day is a holiday, and drink beer on anyday ending in Y.”

Thomas is known for being one of the Browns' most resiliant players, not missing a snap in 10 years until a triceps injury cost him the rest of the season in 2017.