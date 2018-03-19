Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is adamant that his team has what it takes to eliminate Esperance from Caf Champions League on Sunday.

Dylan Kerr: Gor Mahia is well equipped to beat Esperance

The Kenyan champions held their counterparts from Tunisia to a barren draw in the first leg played in Nairobi. Kerr says he believes in the ability of his players, and their potential to eliminate the former African champions.

“Why not? We have a chance of eliminating them, they are not special than us, it is eleven against eleven on the pitch.

“Yes, I know a few people are giving us a chance, but we know what we are capable of doing. All we need to do is score; we are going to play an open game.

“I have faith in each and every player, they have shown they have character and right now our eyes are set on the group stages,” Kerr told Goal.

Gor Mahia skipper Haroun Shakava has said they are determined to leave no stone unturned in the decider in Tunis. “We would have won the first leg but these guys (Esperance) were a tad too much in time wasting. We don’t care whether they will be at home and our target is to beat them before their own faithful.”

The last time K’Ogalo played Esperance away; they conceded five goals and were eliminated on an aggregate of 8-2.