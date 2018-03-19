Gor Mahia kept a clean sheet against Tunisia giants Esperance for the first time during the first leg of the Caf Champions League.

Esperance - Gor Mahia Preview: Can K’Ogalo cause an upset in Tunis?

Of late, Esperance have been shaky at home in the Champions League. They have won three, drawn one and lost once. Something to note however, is that they have scored in each of those matches apart from one - the barren draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gor Mahia has a pathetic away record in the continental assignment. In their last five matches, the Kenyan champions have managed just one draw, and lost the other four. In fact, of the six matches played away, Gor Mahia has managed just one draw, conceding a total of twelve goals and scoring just three.

The last time Gor Mahia played Esperance away; they conceded five goals and were eliminated on an aggregate of 8-2. Gor Mahia skipper Haroun Shakava has said they are determined to leave no stone unturned in the decider in Tunis.

“We would have won the first leg but these guys (Esperance) were a tad too much in time wasting. We don’t care whether they will be at home and our target is to beat them before their own faithful.”

Shakava, who was a handful to Esperance in the first leg, is expected to partner Joachim Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Joash Onyango and Ernest Wendo in foiling attacks.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is likely to deploy Philemon Otieno to lead the midfield with Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere running errands in attack.

His Esperance counterpart Khaled Ben Yahya is expected to give starting roles to players like Youcef Betaili, Mohammed Ali Monsen, Saad Beguir and Taha Yassine Knenissi.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Esperance: Fousseny Coulibaly: He was not at his best in the first leg, but he will definitely want to prove a point in the second leg. Taha Yassine Khenissi was not given space in the first leg, and any time he had the ball the options were limited. He will be happy to get on the score sheet on Sunday.

Gor Mahia: Ernest Wendo: The burly midfielder alongside Philemon Otieno, were a perfect match, and together they formed a formidable partnership. Once again, their hard tackles will be needed to stop the hosts, as well as ensuring they make the midfield their own.

MORE:

What should Gor Mahia do to keep a clean sheet in Tunis?



Meddie Kagere: The Rwandan striker was a thorn in Esperence defense, and he was unlucky not to score. All hopes will be put on the star, who is known for his never die attitude. Kagere will be leading the attack alongside Jacques Tuyisenge and the main thing will be putting that ball into the back of the net.

PROBABLE LINE-UP: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Earnest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.