Chris Wondolowski scored his 135th MLS regular season goal on Saturday night, moving him out of a tie with Jeff Cunningham for second place on the all-time scoring list.

Wondolowski moves second in MLS scoring list, closes in on Donovan's record

The 35-year-old now sits just 10 goals shy of the all-time mark of 145, held by MLS and United States national team legend Landon Donovan.

Saturday's strike was a good one, though it came in a 3-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

With his team trailing 3-1 in stoppage time, Wondolowski took a ball over the top first time with his left foot and found the far corner to pull his side back to within one.

The Earthquakes couldn't come up with the goods to pull back level, but the goals sees the 35-year-old inch closer to the league record.

Wondolowski netted 13 goals during the 2017 season and a similar total in 2018 would see him end the season ahead of Donovan on the all-time list.

The goal also pulled Wondolowski into a tie with Jaime Moreno as the two players to have scored the most goals for a single club in league history.

Moreno scored all but two of his 133 MLS goals for D.C. United, while Wonodolowski has scored all but four of his 135 goals for Earthquakes.



Wondo makes it 3-2! His 135th. He only needs 11 more... #SKCvSJ https://t.co/APjAOZ9Pdu

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 18, 2018



MORE:

Atlanta United restores lofty expectations with dominant win over Vancouver

| MLS Review: Toronto still searching for first league win



The Earthquakes will be back in action at the end of the month, with a match against New York City FC slated for March 31.