The second division of I-League kicked off on March 14 as Mohammedan Sporting got the better of Jamshedpur Reserves in a 2-1 result. Debasis Pradhan (36’) and Jiten Murmu (11) found the net for Mohammedan Sporting while Vijay Kumar (85’) scored the consolation goal for Jamshedpur.

I-League 2nd Division: Round-up of gameweek 1

On the same day, Chennaiyin Reserves fell prey to Langsning FC in a similar 2-1 scoreline. Lancine Toure netted in the 25th minute but his strike was cancelled out by Prosenjit Chakraborty at the one hour mark. However, the Meghalaya-based outfit clinched full points through Kitboklang Pale’s 83rd minute winner.

Two days later, on March 16, Ozone FC Bengaluru and FC Goa Reserves emerged victorious. The David Booth-coached side smashed fellow southerners Kerala Blasters Reserves in a 4-1 win. Robert de Souza and Sabeeth Sathyan scored a brace each for Ozone while Riswanali Edakkavil struck one for Kerala two minutes into the second half.

The Gaurs too registered a thumping victory as they gunned down a sorry Madhya Bharat by 5-1. Liston Colaco opened the account in the second minute, followed by Aaren D Silva (17’) and Mohammed Yasir (45+2’). The second half saw Madhya Bharat bounce back with a Haileuyibe Iranngau strike in the 49th minute but Krishna Pandit (59’) and Aaren D Silva (67’) crushed the Bhopal-based side’s hopes of a positive result.

Lastly, on March 17, FC Kerala clinched full points along with Mohammedan Sporting who registered their second consecutive win. FC Kerala bagged an early lead through Jones MJ’s 23rd minute goal but Lalrinfela slotted the equalizer for Fateh Hyderabad. However, an own goal from Jasman Gurung gifted the three points to Kerala as the match ended in a 2-1 scoreline.

As for the Kolkata side, they defeated Chennaiyin Reserves by four goals and also succeeded in leaking no goals. Prohlad Roy struck’s twin strikes (26’ and 61’) coupled with Tirthankar Sarkar’s 34th minute strike and Ankit Mukherjee’s 74th minute goal, ensured the Black Panthers walked off the pitch on a winning note.