Rory McIlroy cut a frustrated figure as he suggested a limit on alcohol consumption following abusive fan behavior at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy suggests limiting alcohol sales after Bay Hill abuse

McIlroy carded a five-under-par 67 to move within two shots of leader Henrik Stenson after Saturday's third round in Orlando, Fla.

But instead of revelling in his impressive performance, four-time major champion McIlroy voiced his displeasure with some of the behavior at Bay Hill Golf Course.

"It's tiring," said McIlroy, who previously felt Tiger Woods may have missed the cut at last month's Genesis Open partly due to the added strain of having to persist with extra attention from fans at the course. "I've got a headache after all that."



No lucky break on this shot. pic.twitter.com/Q19zHXgVYV

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2018



"There was one guy out there who kept yelling my wife's name," McIlroy continued. "I was going to go over and have a chat with him.

"I don't know, I think it's gotten a little much, to be honest. I think that they need to limit alcohol sales on the course, or they need to do something because every week, it seems like guys are complaining about it more and more."

"I know that people want to come and enjoy themselves, and I'm all for that, but it's when the comments get personal and people get a little bit rowdy it can get a little much," McIlroy said.

"It used to be you bring beers on the course but not liquor. And now it seems like everyone's walking around with a cocktail. So I don't know if it's just go back to people walking around with beers in their hand, that's fine, but I don't know."

Northern Irishman McIlroy, who holed an eagle, four birdies and a bogey on Saturday, added: "… golf is different than a football game, and there's etiquette involved, and you don't want people to be put off from bringing their kids when people are shouting stuff out. You want people to enjoy themselves, have a good day."