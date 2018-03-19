Recapping Tiger Woods' Round 4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

In what might have been his last competitive round before the Masters tees off on April 5, Tiger Woods finished Round 4 of the Arnold Palmer Invitation at -10 and tied for fifth place as he entered the clubhouse.

The line. The reaction.



No wonder the putt on No. 18 looked so familiar.

Tiger showed he was Tiger of old in parts, until his unraveling in the late stages of the day. He pulled a tee shot out of bounds on 16, bogeying the hole, and would go on to bogey 17, as well.

He finished hole 18 for par, draining a long putt, and keeping golf fans salivating at the thought of a rejuvinated Woods.

Hole No. 18: Tiger finishes his day with a positive, ending at a -10 and currently tied for fifth.

Hole No. 17: Tiger bogeys 17, sending him to -10, and his run at a tourney win is essentially over.

Hole No. 16: Tiger bogeys 16, sending him to -11 and fifth place.

Hole No. 16: Tiger is flirting with a 45-foot putt for par. That's not happening. Looking at a bogey on 16.

Hole No. 16: Tiger pulls a ball off the tee out of bounds. There's that.

Hole No. 15: Tiger juuuuuuust pulls a putt wide of the hole on 15, he'll have a chance to stay at 12-under should be drop the next shot.

Hole No. 15: From a difficult lie just off the fairway, Tiger now aims to take a share of the lead.

Hole No. 15: Tiger bruises a ball off the tee at 15.



This place is officially LIT.

Hole No. 14: Tiger aims for the green right off the tee on a par-3. Ball slopes off the green, looks like he'll break even on this hole. He'll remain at 12-under.

Hole No. 13: Tiger's now one shot back after making another birdie putt on 13. Now sits just one back.

Hole No. 12: Woods puts it in for birdie, now just two back of the lead.

Hole No. 12: Tiger from a sand trap, drops it in about five feet from the cup. Next shot for birdie.

Hole No. 11: Tiger from about four feet, ball rolls around the cup and drops in. He's now three back.

Hole No. 11: Tiger gets held up just outside the green, ball gets caught in the bank. At least it didn't roll into the water.

Hole No. 10: Easy work for Tiger on 10.



That's a no-doubt-about-it birdie. Back to -10.

Hole No. 9: Oh boy. That's trouble. Tiger's drive flies waaaaay off to the right. Woods drops a stroke with his first bogey of the round. Lost a little bit of momentum there.



You can safely guess Tiger missed the fairway

Hole No. 8: Tiger's approach shot places his ball about six feet from the cup. Beauty. An easy birdie pushes Woods to 10-under. This is a strong start.



54 of 54 so far this week inside 9 feet. @TigerWoods has this 6 footer for coming up.

Hole No. 7: Another par on this 199-yard hole. Woods seems to be finding a rhythm. Ahead of Tiger: Henrik Stenson (13-under), Justin Rose (11-under), Bryson DeChambeau (11-under) and Rory McIlroy (10-under).

Hole No. 6: We've got a fist pump. Woods reaches the green in two shots, setting himself for an eagle putt, but he just snags the edge of the cup as the ball rolls past. He moves to 9-under with the birdie, four shots back of the lead.



Tiger gets it to 9-under.



He's 4 shots back. pic.twitter.com/cAZtM14SlJ

Hole No. 5: Wow. Tiger crushes his drive like he just hit a 500-foot home run into the upper deck. Woods goes for a birdie attempt after a poor chip shot. His putt drills the flagstick and pops back out, leading to a short tap for par. Woods is lucky the stick got in the way, or that putt could have flown off the green.

Hole No. 4: Woods reaches the green in two on this par-5, leading to an easy birdie putt. Woods can't break his crazy eagle streak, but he does move to 8-under.



It's now 394 holes without an eagle for Tiger Woods (2015), which seems impossible

Hole No. 3: A fortunate bounce on Tiger's approach shot puts him on the green with a long birdie opportunity. His putt slides slightly left of the cup, leaving him with another par.

Hole No. 2: Tiger's tee shot goes wide of the hole, and his initial putt comes up well short. A solid par putt from Woods keeps him even through his first two holes.



Walking in the par putt at No. 2.

Hole No. 1: Woods likes his first drive of the day, but he is unable to finish a long birdie putt from the edge of the green. He settles for par.



Tiger is off and running on Sunday.

Here's a look at how Tiger closed out Round 3 with a birdie.



Clutch. @TigerWoods ends Round 3 at 7 under with a birdie on the last hole of the day.

More highlights from Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational:



Miss any of the from Moving Day?



⬇ Roll the highlights from Bay Hill. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/GcPPysv1fR

