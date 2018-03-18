Ireland's homecoming after their Six Nations Grand Slam triumph has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Ireland Grand Slam heroes denied homecoming by weather

Joe Schmidt's side were due to celebrate their championship win at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Sunday, but the event has been scrapped following heavy snowfall.

Dublin Airport suspended flights for a 40-minute period to clear runways and informed fans on social media the team would not be departing the facility through public areas.

A statement from Irish Rugby read: "We regret to announce that planned homecoming for the Grand Slam champions has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. Thank you for your incredible support throughout the campaign."

It added in another post: "Sorry folks. #SonOfTheBeast has taken a toll."

Ireland defeated England 24-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to clinch the Slam, Jacob Stockdale scoring a record seventh try in a single Six Nations campaign.

England were unable to avenge their defeat in their final outing of the 2017 edition at the Aviva Stadium, which denied them a 100 per cent record.