Skiing: Cancellation gives Rebensburg anticlimactic giant slalom globe

Viktoria Rebensburg claimed the FIS World Cup giant slalom crystal globe as high winds and low visibility in Are led to the cancellation of the final races of the season.

With the events not rescheduled, Rebensburg retained her 92-point advantage over Tessa Worley in the discipline's standings to claim the title for the third time in her career, six years after she last won it.

Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished third in the giant slalom rankings, nine points behind Worley.

"The nice thing is there was consistency throughout the season," Rebensburg told Sportschau.

"I would've loved to race, the course would have been perfect, so it's a pity, but a fair race would not have been possible.

"Every globe has its place, but there has been a lot of time since the last one, so this time it's very nice – also because I know how much hard work is behind it."

There was no final outing for Manuela Moelgg, who announced her retirement after 18 World Cup seasons in which he claimed 14 podium finishes.

The men's slalom was also called off on Sunday, but Marcel Hirscher had already wrapped up the crystal globe as part of his unprecedented seventh successive overall title.