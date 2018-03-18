West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has been called up to the Italy squad as cover for the doubtful Giorgio Chiellini ahead of upcoming international friendlies.

Ogbonna gets Italy call as cover for doubtful Chiellini

Chiellini was forced off late on in Juventus' Serie A stalemate with SPAL on Saturday after suffering a muscular injury.

Although Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri did not expect it to be a serious problem, a medical update is yet to be provided by the club.

The 33-year-old is now a doubt for Italy's pending friendlies against Argentina and England, with Ogbonna called up by interim coach Luigi Di Biagio in case the 96-cap veteran is unable to feature in either contest.

Ogbonna has played 24 times for West Ham in the Premier League this season and will hope to add to his 13 senior caps.