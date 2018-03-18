Rebensburg wins third World Cup title

Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg has claimed the women's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom title for a third time after the final race of the season was cancelled in Are, Sweden because of strong winds.

The men's slalom in Are, the last race of the whole season, was also cancelled according to the official website of skiing governing body the FIS.

Rebensburg, who also won the crystal globe in 2011 and 2012, was leading the standings heading into the final race.

After three wins and three second places this season, she had a 92-point advantage over Tessa Worley.

"It is really great, because you know how much hard work is behind it," Rebensburg told Germany's ARD television.

"It shows that I was consistent throughout the season."

She wanted to win the title out on the snow but said: "In the circumstances, a fair race would not have been possible."

Men's overall and slalom champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria had been hoping to seal a record 14th win in a season and a record eighth slalom victory in one campaign.

Hirscher, who had already wrapped up a seventh straight overall World Cup title, won the giant slalom on Saturday to match Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark (1978/79) and Austria's Hermann Maier (2000/01) with 13 wins in a season.

The cancellations mark an anti-climax to the World Cup season but strong winds had been a minor problem earlier in the week in Are and organisers decided it was too dangerous to race on Sunday.

OVERALL AND DISCIPLINE ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS:

Women

OVERALL: Mikaela Shiffrin (United States)

DOWNHILL: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

SUPER-G: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)

GIANT SLALOM: Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)

SLALOM: Mikaela Shiffrin (US)

COMBINED: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Men

OVERALL: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

DOWNHILL: Beat Feuz (Switzerland)

SUPER-G: Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)

GIANT SLALOM: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

SLALOM: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

COMBINED: Peter Fill (Italy)