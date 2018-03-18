NBA: Grizzlies snap 19-game losing streak

The Memphis Grizzlies finally ended their losing streak in the NBA, while Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James posted his 15th triple-double of the season.

Grizzlies snap 19-game losing streak, LeBron's triple-double lifts Cavs

Memphis snapped their 19-game losing run on Saturday after upstaging the Denver Nuggets 101-94.

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points as the Grizzlies won for the first time since January 29 when they defeated the Phoenix Suns.

James posted 33 points and collected 13 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Cavaliers past the Chicago Bulls 114-109.

It was also the 70th triple-double of James' illustrious career.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue spent the second half in the locker room due to illness.

Damian Lillard had 24 points to lift the in-form Portland Trail Blazers to a 100-87 win over the Detroit Pistons – their 12th successive victory in the league.

Meanwhile, the depleted Golden State Warriors overcame the Suns 124-109 in the absence of All-Star trio Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

ALDRIDGE INSPIRES SPURS

LaMarcus Aldridge put up 39 points and 10 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs claimed their third consecutive victory by topping the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-101.

James Harden went for 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Houston Rockets' 107-101 win at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-117.

ROSE'S WOES CONTINUE

It took Derrick Rose just 15 minutes to rack up an unsightly plus-minus ratio of -21 in his third game for Minnesota. He finished with eight points.

LEBRON DAZZLES

Here are a few clips of James showcasing two of the things we enjoy most about him – passing and defense.

