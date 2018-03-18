News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

March Madness 2018: Michigan sinks buzzer-beater to eliminate Houston

Sporting News
Sporting News /

No. 3 seed Michigan pulled off a thrilling 64-63 win over No. 6 Houston that came down to one shot in the final seconds.

March Madness 2018: Michigan sinks buzzer-beater to eliminate Houston

March Madness 2018: Michigan sinks buzzer-beater to eliminate Houston

Freshman Jordan Poole sunk a 28-footer as time expired, sending Michigan to the Sweet 16.

With Michigan down by two points and coming out of a time out with 3.6 seconds left, Isaiah Livers threw a pass to Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman at half court. Abdur-Rahkman then found Poole, and the freshman's 3-pointer went in, allowing the Wolverines to advance.



While it was an exciting finish for Michigan, it was heartbreaking for Houston. With just four seconds remaining, Houston went to the line up 63-61, but Devin Davis missed both free throws. Michigan grabbed the rebound off the second miss and immediately called a timeout to set up the buzzer-beating play that eliminated Houston from the tournament.

The Wolverines have won 11 straight and play Thursday against the winner of Sunday's game between the West Region's No. 2 seed North Carolina and No. 7 Texas A&M.

Back To Top