'We've beaten them' - Salah and Liverpool have no fear of City

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah insisted the Reds do not fear runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of their blockbuster Champions League tie.

It will be an all-English affair when Liverpool and Premier League champions-elect City go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition.

City are 16 points clear atop the table and 18 ahead of third-placed Liverpool in the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp's men are not daunted by the task ahead, having been the only side to beat Pep Guardiola's team in the league this term.

Salah, who scored four goals in Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Watford on Saturday, will likely have to play a big part if Liverpool are to advance past their Premier League rivals.

The Egyptian's goals on Saturday saw him pass Fernando Torres' record of 33 competitive goals for a player in his debut season at Anfield, and now has club legend Ian Rush in his sights along with runaway leaders City.

"I don't believe that City have always been ­superior to other clubs this season in the Premier League – despite what everyone says," he said after Saturday's showing. "We have beaten them for a start.

"The Champions League always ­depends on the draw, but we don't fear any rival, whoever they are.

"We're in the quarter-finals and have the same chances of winning as each of the other seven teams."

Salah, whose Liverpool host City at Anfield on April 4 before travelling to Manchester for the return leg six days later, added: "There are many big clubs still in the competition but you have to remember Liverpool are a great club in Europe too. In these knockout ties, ­anything can happen."

The 25-year-old international forward has been a phenomenon since arriving from Roma at the start of the season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions – 27 of those in the Premier League.

The Reds have just one match, against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before playing City in the first leg of their quarter-final.