PITTSBURGH – This was nothing like last time. The stands were full, as they’ve been all weekend at PPG Paints Arena, but other than the mandatory jeering as the Duke Blue Devils took the floor Saturday afternoon for pregame warmups, they faced no particular hostility as they commenced the business of trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time in forever.

March Madness 2018: Duke freshmen help vets get over painful, year-long wait for sweet relief

Or, you know, 2016.

No team suffers for an early NCAA Tournament defeat at quite the same level. We all remember the names: Lehigh, Mercer, South Carolina. Unless Duke wins it, or at least makes the Final Four, the sting of defeat is as much inflicted upon them by fans of rival programs – and pretty much everyone views the Blue Devils as rivals -- as experienced internally.

“It’s really tough. The season just ends so abruptly. One day you’re here, and we obviously lost this position last year, and you’re going home to Durham and it’s over. There’s no practice the next day, there’s no scouting – it’s just over, and it’s kind of like an empty feeling,” senior guard Grayson Allen told Sporting News. “I’ve been trying to tell these guys the best I can, share with them the best I can, my experiences with the season ending early and trying to prevent them from happening with us.”

They have lived with their doomed trip across the Carolina border for 363 days while watching Jayson Tatum go on to rookie stardom with the Boston Celtics and Luke Kennard and Harry Giles and Frank Jackson earn checks in the NBA. There was little time or reason to wonder what might have been, though, because there was a new crop of future pros arriving to take another crack at advancement.

These guys got it done.

“That’s something that’s been on a lot of our minds, the guys coming back,” sophomore forward Javin DeLaurier said. “We remember how it felt last year, losing well before we thought we should, as talented a team as we were, and how painful that was. So we’ve been stressing for these young guys: Don’t assume we’re going to win. Don’t take anything for granted. They did a great job of coming out tonight and playing a great ballgame.”

It occurred in the most perfunctory manner possible. Atlantic 10 champs Rhode Island arrived with a No. 7 seed and 26-7 record and an excellent gameplan for attacking Duke’s 2-3 zone. But after 6-8, 275-pound forward Andre Berry committed one turnover and missed two-point blank shots on beautifully realized opportunities, there seemed little doubt the Devils were bound for Omaha and the Midwest Region semifinals. The final score was 87-62.

A year ago in Greenville, S.C., the Blue Devils faced a ferocious crowd and a pack of South Carolina Gamecocks whose record was impaired by injury and thus whose seeding did not necessarily reflect the reality of their team. The game would have been played in Duke’s home state had it not been moved by the NCAA in protest of North Carolina’s discriminatory “HB2” bill. There’d have been some Tar Heels fans rooting against them there, but nothing like what they faced.

Duke’s freshman-heavy team made itself at home here. All-American Marvin Bagley scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Big man Wendell Carter contributed 13 points and 6 rebounds in a foul-abridged appearance of 19 minutes. The four freshman starters combined for 61 points.

The team’s 2-3 zone had another strong game, holding the Rams to .397 shooting from the field. This became the team’s ninth victory in the last 11 games.

“It’s been better. Today we were very active, and we did a better job of keeping the ball out of the middle,” Allen said. “Wendell was just amazing in the middle there, cleaning up stuff at the rim and then defensive rebounding, too. I don’t know how he does it sometimes, contest a shot and get back and rebound. When he does that, that defense is really good.”

It’s possible the Blue Devils needed no visual aids to get across their message to Bagley, Carter and the rest. They got one, anyway, when the champion of their league – No. 1 overall seed Virginia, the only team other than Duke to win at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season – lost to a No. 16 seed late Friday.

“If you didn’t understand in this tournament anything can happen, and then you see last night something that hasn’t happened before happens, it just reinforces it how crazy this tournament is,” Allen said. “That’s another example of how good the teams in this tournament are and no one is to be overlooked.

“Guys are watching the games that are going on, and you understand that anybody can lose. If you get down early, it can get ugly quick, or if you get up 10-15 points and let a team come back in, they can beat you. We didn’t want any of those things."

What we recall readily about Duke this decade are the championships (2010, 2015) or the disasters (two-first-round eliminations, one in the second round) or the disappointments (a Sweet 16 defeat as a No. 1 seed).

“We just remembered the feeling of going home and not playing any more games for that year,” sophomore center Marques Bolden said. “For us, that feeling was always with us and something we never want to feel again. The guys this year, half our team it’s the first time in the tournament, and we’re just exciting and ready to play every game.”