Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Neymar wants £1m per week at PSG

Neymar demands PSG pay rise

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Raiola seeks new club for Pogba

Neymar has demanded a weekly wage of £1 million-per-week as a condition of staying at PSG, according to The Times.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, just 12 months after moving to France for a world-record €222 million from Barcelona.

And Neymar has now seemingly used that interest as leverage as he looks to extract a staggering pay packet from his current employers.

The 26-year-old, who has been struggling with an ankle ligament injury and missed PSG's Champions League exit to Real, reportedly earns around £537,000-per-week currently.

Agent shopping Pogba to potential buyers

Mino Raiola is sounding out potential buyers for Paul Pogba, The Mirror reports.

The stance has upset Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, but the Portuguese boss has several players on his squad who are represented by the super agent.

Pogba, the report claims, is ready to ride out the storm with the Premier League giants.

Man Utd eye James

Manchester United are interested in securing Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez this summer, report Don Balon .

The Colombia international is currently on loan in Bavaria from Real Madrid, but United hope to convince Real to cut that deal short, as they bid to reinforce Jose Mourinho's squad this summer.

Man City, Arsenal & Monaco monitor Benfica star

Manchester City, Arsenal and Monaco are all scouting Benfica youngster Joao Felix, according to O Jogo.

The 18-year-old currently plays for Benfica B and has scored six goals this season.

Felix has a €60m release clause in his contract, and has also been watched by Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Liverpool and Arsenal eye Lucas Vazquez

Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Jurgen Klopp has identified Vazquez as the ideal signing this summer, but Arsene Wenger is interested too, and a bidding war may commence.

Barca plan to sign Isco

Barcelona want to sign Isco from fierce rivals Real Madrid, according to Don Balon .

Barca want to replace Andres Iniesta with his Spain team-mate, but are aware that Real are unlikely to sell him to them, so are subsequently hopeful Isco will join another club for two years, before looking to move to Camp Nou.

Man Utd trigger Young contract extension

Manchester United have triggered a one-year contract extension for left-back Ashley Young, report The Sun.

Young has been in excellent form thus far this season, earning an England recall along the way, and has become one of Jose Mourinho's most trusted lieutenants.

Spurs to open Dembele contract talks

Tottenham are set to open talks with Mousa Dembele over a new contract, according to The Sun .

The Belgium international has been one of Spurs' stand-out performers this season but his current deal expires at the end of next season and the club are keen to tie him down, with Dembele eyeing a wage packet worth £100,000-per-week.

Elsewhere, Spurs are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Amadou Haidara, with the 20-year-old tipped as a star of the future.

Man United move ahead in Fred race

Manchester United have moved in front of Man City in the race to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, reports the Daily Star .

In fact, the main rival for the Brazilian, according to the report, is now French side PSG.

Luis Enrique stalls on Chelsea deal

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is stalling on taking a deal to manage Chelsea with one eye on the situation at Arsenal, reports the Daily Star .

Should the Gunners decide to part ways with Arsene Wenger, the 46-year-old would like to take charge in north London rather than moving to manage the Blues, where the managerial position is less stable.

Klopp wants Draxler at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Julian Draxler to Anfield, Transfermarketweb reports.

The German manager got to know the PSG attacker well when both were in the Bundesliga, and wants to add him to the Reds' considerable attacking group.

Bayern want to swap James for Dembele

Bayern Munich are looking to sign James Rodriguez to a permanent deal with an eye toward a swap move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Don Balon claims.

The former Real Madrid star is ready for a return to Spain and could have a door open for a return to Los Blancos should Zinedine Zidane depart the club.

But Barcelona are also interested, and with the club on the verge of a deal for Antoine Griezmann would be willing to move Dembele back to the Bundesliga with the Colombian in part exchange.

Lukaku: Man Utd will add this summer

Manchester United are planning for a big off-season according to star striker Romelu Lukaku, who claimed "a lot of good players" will move to Old Trafford in 2018-19.

"We are Manchester United, we have to improve every year and I know that a lot of players, a lot of good players, will come in next season. That's for sure," he said.

Read the full story on Goal.

Madrid set to move for Bonucci

Real Madrid are weighing up a move for AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to CalcioMercato .

While Milan may not be willing to let Bonucci depart after just one season, Los Blancos have a list of defenders that also includes David Luiz, Milan Skriniar and Clement Lenglet as they look to rebuild in the summer.

Son & Spurs to discuss new deal

Tottenham and forward Heung-Min Son are set for talks over a new contract, Sky Sports reports.

Son's current deal runs through 2020, but the club are now ready to discuss new terms as the South Korean approaches the 20-goal mark for the second season running.

Madrid favourites for Alisson

Liverpool are set to miss out on Roma goalkeepr Alisson as Real Madrid are poised to swoop, reports The Mirror .

Jurgen Klopp was prepared to smash the world transfer record for a goalkeeper for the £70million-rated 25-year-old, but Madrid are now looking to go even higher to land their top target.