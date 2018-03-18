The Reds extended their winning streak to three games in Super Rugby after battling past the Jaguares 18-7 away from home.

High-flying Reds win third straight in Buenos Aires

Brad Thorn's Reds showed remarkable fighting qualities in Buenos Aires, withstanding a barrage of attacks from the Argentinian hosts in the second half to stay red hot on Saturday.

The Reds had won just one of their past 17 matches on the road but tries from Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Filipo Daugunu on either side of the half saw the Queensland-based outfit enjoy a rare away victory.

It marked the first time since 2013 that the Reds have won three successive games, helping them move into second position in the Australian conference – three points adrift of the Rebels.

"I just think overall across the board we defended really well," said Reds captain James Slipper.

"We gave the Jaguares a lot of ball and we tested ourselves a fair bit in defence.

"Our set-piece stood up really well up front and set the platform for our win."