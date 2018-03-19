CHARLOTTE, NC — Let's talk about Albany.

March Madness 2018: Turns out, UMBC's humiliating loss to Albany was a springboard, not quicksand

As 16-seed UMBC was shredding the Virginia defense in the second half of its stunning upset of the top-seeded Cavaliers on Friday night, basketball-loving fans (and, yes, media types) across the country were scrambling to find out something, anything, about this underdog team that was on the verge of history.

The first spot to look? The Retrievers' schedule this year. And, yeah, one game really stood out — Albany. UMBC scored only 39 points in a loss at Albany on Jan. 21.

Albany scored 83 in that game. How in the world could a team that scored only 39 points against the fourth-place team in the America East Conference be dismantling the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament? Team that lose by 44 points to Albany just do not beat the top-ranked team in the country by 20 points. How, the Twitter and TV folks screamed, is that possible?



So on Saturday afternoon in the UMBC locker room, I went straight to the source.

"The Albany game? I don't think we prepped that well," Arkel Lamar told me with a grimace. "And to be honest, I don't have too many words for that Albany game. That was a tough one. I don't like to talk about it too much."

For what I'm sure was the first time since that monumental upset happened on Friday night, Lamar had stopped smiling, for just a moment. And then, the big grin reappeared.

"But we made history last night," he said, "and that's all that matters."

The Retrievers did exactly that, with their 74-54 victory over Virginia. But, y'know … Albany? Really, what happened?

"It was just a bad game, man," Joe Sherburne told me. "We just couldn't do anything right. They were really pumped to play us, and we didn't match their energy. Once they got on a roll, we couldn't stop them. After the game, we knew it was an anomaly. We didn't really even talk about it after the game."

UMBC scored just 12 points in the first half and trailed by 24 points at the break. The Retrievers went 2-for-20 from 3-point range. They rebounded just seven of their 37 missed shots. They had 15 turnovers and only 12 assists.

"We knew we crapped the bed on that one," Sherburne said.

Coach Ryan Odom shared that feeling. And so he figuratively took care of the problem with a literal action.

"Coach Odom just said, 'I'm flushing this one down the toilet,'" Sherburne said. "And he said he literally went over and flushed the toilet when we all left."

That, folks, was one hell of a flush. UMBC is 12-2 after that debacle. One of those wins? At home, vs. Albany on Feb. 18. That 68-60 victory was so much more than just cathartic.

"I think it definitely helped put things in perspective to know what we needed to do to beat them the next time," Sherburne said. "I think that Albany game, the second one when we beat them, was a turning point. That was the first time any of us on the team had ever beat Albany. That was a big one for us to see what we could do."

In that one, UMBC trailed at halftime by nine points but closed with an incredibly strong second half (hmm … that sounds familiar). The Retrievers made 54.8 percent of their shots inside the arc and went 7-for-18 from beyond it. They closed the game on a 22-7 run.

"When we beat Albany, that was at the time my second-favorite UMBC moment, after our hail-mary buzzer-beater against New Hampshire last year," Sherburne said. "We've had so many moments top that game since then, and I just want to keep that going."

The Virginia win tops the list now, obviously. But that Vermont buzzer-beater in the American East title game? That's ahead of Albany and New Hampshire, too.

And the first Albany debacle? For a couple hours Friday night, that was all the Twitter and TV folks could think about. For the team, though, it's ancient history.

"It's not about how you start," Lamar said with that grin firmly in place, "it's how you finish."