Kansas State is aware of the task it faces when it takes the court Sunday against UMBC, the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2018: Kansas State calls itself the underdog against UMBC

Despite a higher seed in the South Region at No. 9, the Wildcats know it's going to be a battle after watching the No. 16 Retrievers make history by crushing No. 1 Virginia Friday night.

As Cinderella stories usually go, the Wildcats know America will be rooting against them. Even though the real underdogs are the Retrievers, K-State's sophomore forward Makol Mawien said, "We have got that underdog feeling."

He added, via KansasCity.com, “Everyone in the arena is going to be rooting for them. We are going to be ready for that energy."

Kansas State is tasked with being the first No. 9 seed in NCAA history to have to fend off a No. 16 seed in the second round.

“It’s an interesting deal,” K-State senior Mason Schoen said. “I am sure a lot of people had Virginia in their brackets, and they thought they were going to win. Now everyone is going to be pulling for UMBC. We will have a lot of people against us, wanting the 16 to go on. At the same time, we have a good fan base that will be behind us. We are ready for a great game."

Kansas State was preparing to take on Virginia, and coach Bruce Weber said he was working to ease his team's concerns about facing a No. 1 seed by telling his players UVA "wasn't that good." However, he's aware of how prepared his team will have to be against UMBC.

"I was talking about a lot of psychological things after the pairings [were released]," Weber said of his prep work last week, per ESPN. "I just told them I didn't think [Virginia] was that good. You just play with their minds a little bit, and last night, I did it again. Hey, they're not that good -- but this other team [UMBC] is really good. We've got to be ready for them."

Sunday's tipoff in Charlotte is set for 7:45 pm ET.