Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to panic over the muscle problem that could force Giorgio Chiellini out of the Italy squad.

Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve's SPAL stalemate

Chiellini, 33, was replaced in the 81st minute of Juve's frustrating 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened SPAL on Saturday.

Any absence could prove a big blow with the Scudetto race in the balance, although Allegri does not believe the issue is serious.

However, the 96-cap veteran may be required to sit out the Azzurri's upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.

"Chiellini has muscular fatigue, but at the moment we don't have any more on that," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

Juve's failure to win for the first time in 13 league matches means Napoli can close the gap back to two points when they host Genoa on Sunday.