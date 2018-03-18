News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia celebrate dismissing South African opener Aiden Markram in the third Test in Cape Town.
South Africa frustrating Aussie bowlers in Cape Town

Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve's SPAL stalemate

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to panic over the muscle problem that could force Giorgio Chiellini out of the Italy squad.

Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve's SPAL stalemate

Allegri waits on Chiellini update after Juve's SPAL stalemate

Chiellini, 33, was replaced in the 81st minute of Juve's frustrating 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened SPAL on Saturday.

Any absence could prove a big blow with the Scudetto race in the balance, although Allegri does not believe the issue is serious.

However, the 96-cap veteran may be required to sit out the Azzurri's upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.

"Chiellini has muscular fatigue, but at the moment we don't have any more on that," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

Juve's failure to win for the first time in 13 league matches means Napoli can close the gap back to two points when they host Genoa on Sunday.

Back To Top