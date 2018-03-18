March Madness 2018: Auburn put wrong player on free-throw line to seal win vs. Charleston

Auburn, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, narrowly escaped an upset by No. 13 Charleston on Friday, and pulled a fast one on the officials en route to a 62-58 NCAA Tournament win, according to Yahoo! Sports.

With the score 61-58 and five seconds left on the clock, Charleston’s Grant Riller missed a 3-pointer, a shot attempt on which many thought he was fouled. Auburn freshman forward Chuma Okeke grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled. Then, Okeke, who shoots 69 percent from the line, tossed the ball to sophomore guard Jared Harper, who knocks down free throws at an 82 percent clip, and Harper ended up standing at the free-throw line.

The officials didn’t catch it – neither did Charleston players or coaches – and Harper made one of two attempts to put the game out of reach.

On Saturday, the NCAA admitted the referees' error.

“Had any of the officials been aware of this, or had anyone alerted the officiating crew to the fact that the wrong player was at the foul line, the officials would have been able to review the play and determine [Okeke] should have been the shooter,” NCAA coordinator of officiating J.D. Collins said in a statement.



Auburn moves on to face Clemson in the Sweet 16 on Friday, while Charleston, presumably, is back on the South Carolina coast.