Golf: Stenson leads by one with DeChambeau and McIlroy lurking

Henrik Stenson will carry a one-shot lead into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after recording a 71 to move to 12 under on Saturday.

Stenson leads by one with DeChambeau and McIlroy lurking

The Swede shared the leaderboard summit with Bryson DeChambeau coming into the third day's play, but a round of one under was enough to see him out on his own at Bay Hill.

And it is DeChambeau who represents Stenson's closest challenger, the American sitting one stroke back following an even-par 72.

The 2016 Open champion Stenson carded four birdies and three bogeys, which allowed Rory McIlroy to gain ground thanks to his excellent 67 – the highlight of which was an eagle at the par-five 12th.

The Northern Irishman is a shot further back in third, ahead of Justin Rose – who matched McIlroy in making 67 – and Ryan Moore, who signed for a three-under 69.

Rickie Fowler (70) is one of a quartet on eight under, four off the lead, while eight-time champion Tiger Woods made six birdies and three bogeys in his 69 to get to seven under.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Stenson felt as though he could have been sat on a more significant buffer heading into Sunday and hinted towards a feeling of "unfinished business" at this event after ending as runner-up to Matt Every in 2015 followed by a tied-third finish 12 months later.

"I felt like I left one or two out there coming in and I definitely could have wrapped up a two or three-shot lead for tomorrow which would have been a nice cushion, but it didn't happen," he said.

"It wouldn't be the only tournament where you feel like you've got unfinished business.

"I've been up in the mix a few times and I'm there again so of course I'd like to see a different outcome, but it's going to take some good golfing."