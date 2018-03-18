Cycling: Fresh rib fracture for Cavendish but 'no serious injury' after crash

Mark Cavendish sustained a freshly fractured rib but "no serious injury" following his crash at the Milan-San Remo, Dimension Data have announced.

As his luckless start to the 2018 season continued, Cavendish collided hard with a bollard around 10 kilometres from the finish on Saturday and flipped over his handlebars before landing on his back.

It was the Briton's third accident from as many events this year, after he was forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Tour in February while he suffered a broken rib and facial injuries at the Tirreno-Adriatico this month.

The spectacular nature of Cavendish's latest crash sparked concerns he had done significant damage, but his team released an update to say the 32-year-old was not too badly hurt.

"Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka can confirm that, thankfully, Mark Cavendish sustained no serious injury following a major crash within 10 kilometres of the finish of Milan-San Remo on Saturday," a statement read.

"The 32-year-old fell heavily after striking a bollard and was immediately assisted by race medical personnel, after which he was taken to a local hospital.

"Following medical imaging, it was determined that he avoided major injury in the incident.

"He did sustain a new rib fracture (5th) on the same side as the one that he damaged in the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico (7th).

"He also has bruising and abrasions consistent with the scale of the crash as well as a possible 'ligamentous ankle injury' that will require further assessment once he returns home on Saturday.

"The team would like to extend a big thanks to everybody who has sent messages of concern; and we will keep you updated as and when, should additional information become available."