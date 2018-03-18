Tiger Woods cards solid third round, remains in hunt at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods will go into Sunday's final round with an outside chance of claiming a ninth Arnold Palmer Invitational title after he fired a three-under 69 on Saturday. Sitting at seven under for the tournament, Woods is five shots back of Henrik Stenson, who shot a 71 in the third round.

Woods, whose last triumph at this event came in 2013, began the weekend seven strokes behind the leading pair of Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau shot a even-par 72 on Saturday and is 11 under ahead of Sunday.

Rory McIlroy is in third at ten under, followed by Justin Rose and Ryan Moore at nine under, and then a group of four players at eight under. Woods is one of four at seven under.

Runner-up at the Valspar Championship last week, Woods carded six birdies and three bogeys at Bay Hill, which left him seven under for the tournament, before Stenson birdied the 12th to move five clear.

The 14-time major champion got off to a disappointing start, bogeying the par-three second, but gains at three of the next four holes got him back in the groove.

Woods drained a monster 38-foot putt on the third, before his short game set up him for another birdie at the next, followed by another excellent putt from 15 feet at six.



Bouncing back from a bogey in a BIG way.@TigerWoods from 38 feet! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/vn4abJLqBE

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2018



His momentum was checked by a dropped shot on eight, but that was reclaimed at the 11th thanks to another 15-footer.

Woods consolidated with four straight pars before a stunning bunker shot laid the platform for a birdie at 16. He found the trap at the par-three 17th and was forced to take a bogey, but holed a clutch putt at the last to finish on a high heading into Sunday's final round.

"I hit it a lot better, which was nice," the 42-year-old said, per Sky Sports. "There were a few mistakes, but overall I felt the round was pretty good.

"I'll probably be five or six back by the end of the day. I need a low one [on Sunday] and a little help from the guys in front of me. To make birdie at 18, I felt like if I got to seven [under] I would be within reach.

"I will be ready, I just hope I'm within reach and hopefully go out and post a low one and see what happens."