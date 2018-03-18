One of the major factors behind Chennaiyin FC's Indian Super League (ISL) triumph has been their Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Amoy Ghoshal who played an instrumental role in putting together the champions' squad.

ISL Final: Chennaiyin FC CTO Amoy Ghoshal grateful to John Gregory, owners and players

After the 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday night, Ghoshal credited the work of head coach John Gregory, the owners of the club and whole squad for a successful campaign.

"I am grateful to John (Gregory) and the whole club including the owners and the players. With the togetherness we have shown in the last five months, I think we deserved this title," he told Goal after the win. "We showed the best team spirit maybe that’s why this title feels more special than season two.

"I believe, in a big season, there will always be obstacles but what stayed constant throughout was the togetherness. We improved on a lot of aspects. One thing we improved from last season is fitness. We scored several late goals."

Amoy Ghoshal was part of Chennaiyin FC's title-triumph in 2015 as well. He went on to highlight that the Marina Machans are now the most successful club in the ISL.

"If you look at the numbers, we are the most successful franchise in the history of ISL now. ATK won it twice as well but in terms of points we got and the records we created, we are very proud. We became the first ISL team to qualify for AFC via ISL. It is a proud moment for the club and everybody associated."

He went on to highlight Chennaiyin FC's away record which played a crucial role in them reaching the playoffs and ultimately winning the title, at Bengaluru's home ground.

"We have a good away record and most teams do that. We had already won at Bengaluru. We won at Jamshedpur, Pune, Goa. We knew it was going to be a tough game," he said. "We didn’t have the best of starts but we showed again that even if we concede we always come back.

"The two Brazilians (Mailson Alves & Raphael Augusto) who were part of the 2015 season triumph scored the goals. But credit to everybody. Every player in the squad contributed a lot. It’s a success of togetherness. The win goes out to anybody in Chennai or Tamil Nadu. This is the best place to win the title."