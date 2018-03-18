Cowboys release CB Orlando Scandrick, per his request

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick has been granted his request to be released by the Cowboys, ESPN.com reports.

The move will free up about $3 million in salary cap space for Dallas this season, to be applied June 1, although Scandrick will count $1.6 million against the team's cap in 2019, according to the report.

It became clear to Scandrick toward the end of last season that his value to the team was marginal, hence his request to be let go. As he dealt with a back and hand injuries, rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis occupied the outside cornerback positions, and safety Xavier Woods moved to the slot. Also, for the 2018 season, the team plans to move Byron Jones from safety back to his natural position of cornerback.

As for a logical landing spot for the 31-year-old Scandrick, ESPN notes the Saints, who were in discussions with the Cowboys at last year’s draft about a potential trade for him, still have a need at cornerback.