ISL Final: Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 'We won the league. So, I believe we are the champions'

Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has stated that he believes the Blues are the deserving champions of the Indian Super League (ISL) despite losing the final to Chennaiyin FC on Saturday night at the Kanteerava stadium.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper saw his side concede three goals as their South Indian neighbours reigned supreme, thanks to a 3-2 result.

He went on the say that the team never expected to be beaten in the final by the Marina Machans.

"I think it was an unexpected result for us," said Gurpreet after the game.

Bengaluru FC finished top of the table after the league phase, with 40 points from 18 games, and were eight points clear of the eventual winners Chennaiyin FC.

"I want to thank the fans and I want to congratulate Chennaiyin FC for winning the final. But I believe we won the league phase and so we are the champions," Gurpreet stated bullishly.

Bengaluru's failure to keep a cleansheet also meant that Gurpreet lost the chance to win the Golden Glove award, as the gong went to Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Subrata Paul. Both Paul and Gurpreet had seven cleansheets to their name but Paul won the award, courtesy of playing the lesser number of games.

But the former Stabaek FC goalkeeper couldn't care less.

"To be honest, I didn't care much about the golden glove I think Subrata (Paul) deserved it. He had a great season. He had a very good season and I wish him all the best."