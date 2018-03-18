Andre Ayew has revealed the reason behind his return to Swansea City, dismissing insinuation that the desire to reunite with his brother Jordan was behind the move.

Not Jordan, Andre Ayew reveals why he rejoined Swansea City

The 28-year-old who spent the 2015/16 season with the Swans rejoined the side from West Ham United for a club record fee of €22.9 million on January transfer window's deadline day.

And the former Olympique Marseille player has disclosed that a chance to reunite [with both having played at Marseille together] with his younger brother was not the reason behind his return to the Liberty Stadium but rather manager Carlos Carvalhal.

“A lot of people see me and ask me if he [Jordan] played a key role in getting me come back to Swansea and I say no,” Andre told The Independent.

“The coach is very different from the ones I have worked with in the past.

“I held a meeting with him before signing and from the first minute, he told me what he wanted from me in a different way that challenged me.

“He is clever and witty but can be tough when he wants and that is something the media does not know.

“We go out there and fight so hard for the colours, but we have a good relationship with him and he certainly knows how to hit us in the right spot when things are not going as he has planned.”

The forward contributed three assists as the Swans thrashed his former club West Ham 4-1 to secure their seventh home victory this term.

“To be honest all I was looking out for was the three points because it was very awkward playing against a team of players I was training with a couple of weeks ago,” he continued.

MORE:

Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham



“West Ham United have got great players and I am certain that they will find a way out of the situation they are in but we have a job and that is to keep Swansea City up.

“The club has put a lot of trust in me and it’s time for me to repay the trust and that was just the start, we are not safe yet but with performances like that we very confident of positive results at the end of the season. I love Swansea and the fans have shown me countless times that this will always be my home so to come in and help the team achieve survival will be as good as winning a trophy," he concluded.