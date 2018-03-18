Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca refused to question the structure of the Indian Super League (ISL) after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC on Saturday night at the Kanteerava stadium in the final.

ISL Final: Albert Roca - 'Everybody knows Bengaluru FC finished eight points above Chennaiyin FC'

The Blues had finished top of the table after the league phase of the ISL, eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.

But the ISL format involves a semifinal playoff between the top-four teams, following which a final determines the champions. Albert Roca stated that it was not for him to judge whether the structure of the tournament needs to be changed to reward the teams which finish top of the league.

"The tournament is like it is and we cannot change that. It is not for me to say that is fair or not. It is for you to say, as a journalist," he said at the post-match press conference.

He went on to hail his players for their effort in the summit clash.

"Everybody knows we finished first, eight pts above Chennaiyin. We are human beings, the players did an incredible job. I am sad for them and the fans. But that's football."

The former Barcelona assistant coach also threw his weight behind skipper Sunil Chhetri, who despite scoring a goal had an average outing in the final.

"Everybody is proud of him (Chhetri). He is an outstanding player. He is a human being, he has feelings.

"He is one who wanted to win more than any other player. He fought until the end. He is a fantastic player and I am sure he will recover from this hard moment."