The Super League meeting between Wakefield Trinity and Widnes Vikings had to be abandoned due to heavy snow at Belle Vue on Saturday.

Rugby League: Snow causes Wakefield-Widnes abandonment

Wakefield were leading 2-0 with less than half an hour played when the two sides were taken from the field amid thick snow on the ground and a lack of visibility.

It was soon announced that the game would not recommence, with the fixture due to be rearranged for a later date.

Earlier in the day, amid warmer but still sodden conditions in the south of France, Warrington Wolves thrashed Catalans Dragons 26-0.

It was the first time the Dragons had been shut out at home in Super League as Ben Murdoch-Masila's brace either side of half-time added to earlier scores from Mitch Brown and Daryl Clark, while Harvey Livett went over late in the piece.