Alabama was keeping things close with Villanova in the first half, but things quickly fell apart in the second as the Wildcats out-scored the Tide 49-31. Nova opened the second half with a strong run, going 15-0 at one point.

Alabama's Collin Sexton got a tech for calling Nova's Mikal Bridges a 'b—'

Most of the damage was done by Mikal Bridges who caught fire at the start of the second half. Bridges, who finished with 23 points, got under the skin of Alabama star Collin Sexton late in the second half.

Sexton had just scored a basket, and on his way back he could clearly be seen calling Bridges a "b—."

The Bama star, who is likely headed to the NBA now, was called for a technical foul for his language. The fact he decided to talk trash while also getting blown out didn't go unnoticed by Twitter.



Getting a late technical foul down by 20-plus is actually a great way for Collin Sexton to further prepare himself for a career with the Phoenix Suns.

There is no better way for the Collin Sexton college experience to end than with him getting a technical for talking shit to Mikal Bridges while losing by approximately a billion points. I love that dude’s game and attitude on the floor unconditionally.

Nova earned the first Sweet 16 bid with its win Saturday.