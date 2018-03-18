News

Alabama's Collin Sexton got a tech for calling Nova's Mikal Bridges a 'b—'

Sporting News
Sporting News

Alabama was keeping things close with Villanova in the first half, but things quickly fell apart in the second as the Wildcats out-scored the Tide 49-31. Nova opened the second half with a strong run, going 15-0 at one point.

Most of the damage was done by Mikal Bridges who caught fire at the start of the second half. Bridges, who finished with 23 points, got under the skin of Alabama star Collin Sexton late in the second half.



NCAA TOURNAMENT: Virginia's Ty Jerome shakes head at reporter's question about UMBC upset

Sexton had just scored a basket, and on his way back he could clearly be seen calling Bridges a "b—."

The Bama star, who is likely headed to the NBA now, was called for a technical foul for his language. The fact he decided to talk trash while also getting blown out didn't go unnoticed by Twitter.




Nova earned the first Sweet 16 bid with its win Saturday.

