March Madness 2018: Purdue's Isaac Haas wants to play with fractured elbow

When Purdue announced senior center Isaac Haas would miss the remainder of the NCAA Tournament with a fractured right elbow, everyone took its word for it. But Haas isn't giving up just yet.

According to CBS Sports, Haas practiced with the team Saturday in preparation for its matchup with Butler Sunday, and he wants to play in the second round.



Isaac Haas practiced w/@BoilerBall this afternoon. He had a brace on his fractured elbow. Brace needs to be cleared by NCAA. IF it is cleared, Purdue will have to decide if they allow him to play. He wants to play per Coach Painter. He will go through warmups tomorrow. @CBSSports

Haas was wearing a brace throughout practice and that is where the holdup lies. If the brace is not cleared by the NCAA he cannot play. That is the first hurdle Haas must overcome.

Secondly, the team would have to clear him to play which they have not done yet either. However, just the idea that Haas is trying to play is amazing in itself.

This is Haas' last chance to win a national championship as he is a senior this year, and with Purdue holding a No. 2 seed, they are certainly far from out of it.

Haas is the Boilermakers' second-leading scorer this season at 14.7 points per game.

Reporters spoke to Purdue head coach Matt Painter after practice. He did not sound optimistic about the possibility of Haas seeing the floor.

"He ran up and down today, did a few things and worked out," Painter said, via the Associated Press. "I don't see him playing."