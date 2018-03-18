Bundesliga: Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place

In-form striker Mario Gomez has no intention of begging for a place in Germany's World Cup squad.

Mario Gomez will not beg for World Cup place

The 32-year-old centre-forward has scored six Bundesliga goals since re-joining Stuttgart from Wolfsburg in January, netting braces in away victories over Cologne and Freiburg to steer the team to eighth in the table.

That form has prompted Joachim Low to select Gomez for Germany's international friendlies against Spain and Brazil this month, as the coach considered his attacking options ahead of the team's attempt to defend their World Cup crown in Russia.

Sandro Wagner, who was also on the move in the mid-season transfer window, leaving Hoffenheim for Bayern Munich, this month claimed he is the best striker at Low's disposal.

Gomez, though, who was not part of Die Mannschaft's successful campaign in Brazil in 2014, is not interested in publicly stating his case for inclusion.

"Have I ever formulated a battle cry over the press? I never do that," he told reporters after the win over Freiburg, with a grin on his face.