A 10-man Stoke City sank further into relegation peril after Cenk Tosun's brace secured a dramatic 2-1 win for Everton at bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Tosun at the double after Adam's early dismissal

Tosun netted both goals amid a chaotic 15-minute period in the second half that was split by what seemed to be a vital Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equaliser.

The Potters had lost Charlie Adam to a straight red card for a loose, late tackle on Wayne Rooney in the 30th minute, giving the Toffees the perfect incentive to pursue a first Premier League away victory in seven attempts.

And they looked to be course when Tosun, in an apparent offside position, poked home his first in the 69th minute.

The home side defied their numerical disadvantage to briefly halve the deficit through Choupo-Moting and inspire hope of a precious result in what was billed as the embattled club's biggest league game in 10 years.

Instead, Turkey international Tosun popped up to complete his brace - and score a fourth goal in three matches - to inflict back-to-back home defeats on Paul Lambert's men, who remain mired in the bottom three.

Key Opta Stats: