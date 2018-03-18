Joel Matip gets the nod to replace Dejan Lovren in the Liverpool starting XI for Saturday's Premier League clash against Watford, as Jurgen Klopp has made multiple changes to the side that lost to Manchester United last weekend.

Liverpool team news: Matip starts for Lovren against Watford

Lovren, who was arguably culpable on at least one of United's goals last week, drops to the bench while Matip returns to the XI to be paired with Virgil van Dijk.

That is not the only change in defence as Joe Gomez returns at right-back, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold. Andy Robertson takes up his usual place on the left side ,while Loris Karius continues on in goal in place of Simon Mignolet.

The midfield also sees a pair of changes. Jordan Henderson returns to the base of the midfield three, while Emre Can slots further forward along side Georginio Wijnaldum. James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drop to the bench today for the Reds.

Unsurprisingly, Klopp's front three of Mohamed Salah, Robert Firmino and Sadio Mane remained unchanged from the 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils. The trio will look to get back on track having been held off the scoresheet at Old Trafford.

With all of their top-four rivals off this weekend, a victory would see Liverpool move back up into third place in the table, two points ahead of Tottenham, who defeated Swansea in FA Cup action earlier Saturday. The Reds currently sit one point behind Spurs and four ahead of fifth place Chelsea.

Liverpool XI: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wiljnaldum, Henderson, Can; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Ings, Klavan, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold.

Watford XI: Karnezis, Femenia, Mariappa, Prodl, Britos, Holebas, Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Richarlison, Deeney

Subs: Gomes, Janmaat, Cathcart, Hughes, Carrillo, Gray, Okaka