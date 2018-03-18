Wells still hopeful for GC schedule change

Australian 400m hurdles star Lauren Wells is still hoping Commonwealth Games officials can perform a scheduling miracle so she can also contest the long jump.

Wells' versatility has left her in a pickle three weeks out from the Gold Coast Games, for which she has been selected in both her pet event and the long jump.

The only problem is that the two events are scheduled on the same night and the 11-time national champion would have just five minutes to dash between the two.

"Realistically, if this was Commonwealth Games right now, I'd probably have to be down there on the runway with the other girls," Wells said straight after winning the 400m hurdles at the Sydney Grand Prix on Saturday night.

"It's only a five-minute gap, which is not very much."

Wells said she had made a formal request to Games organisers to try and buy a bit more time so she isn't forced to drop one event.

"I hope that's the case," she said.

"Because I love both the events and if I could make the final in both I'd be so stoked."

Wells, who is also part of the Gold Coast 4x400m relay team, skipped the long jump in Sydney to focus on the one-lap hurdles.

The 29-year-old Canberran eased to victory in 56.71 seconds ahead of Sarah Carli (57.71) and Jess Gulli-Nance (58.00), but was far from satisfied.

"I'm always hoping to go faster than the race before ... so it's hard to please myself," she said.

"I didn't quite get the stride pattern I really wanted. It was solid but there's plenty to improve on."