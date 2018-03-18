Bundesliga: Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig are determined Bayern Munich will not win the Bundesliga title in Saxony on Sunday, according to forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leipzig out to halt Bayern celebrations at Red Bull Arena

Bayern can clinch their sixth successive championship this weekend if Schalke and Borussia Dortmund drop points and they win at Leipzig.

But Augustin and his team-mates do not want to suffer the ignominy of seeing another side celebrate at Red Bull Arena, giving last season's runners-up extra motivation.

"Bayern are an outstanding club internationally, but we are not afraid of them," Augustin told Sport Bild.

"I think it will be a big game. We have to counter-attack well and finish our opportunities.

"We want to put in a good performance against Bayern to pick up points - and to prevent them from becoming champions in our stadium."

Bayern won the corresponding fixture in dramatic circumstances last season, coming from behind in stoppage time to win 5-4 having already sewn up the title.