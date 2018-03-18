Jacob Stockdale became the first player to score seven tries in a Six Nations campaign as Ireland closed in on a Grand Slam at Twickenham.

Ireland's Stockdale breaks Six Nations single campaign try record against England

The Ulster man crossed in first-half stoppage time against England on Saturday, ensuring Ireland - chasing a fifth win out of five - took a commanding 21-5 lead into the break.

That try was a record seventh for Stockdale, who had scored six times in his previous three matches.

Stockdale scored braces against Italy, Wales and Scotland and had the chance to target a fourth double in a row in the second half against England.