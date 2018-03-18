Christian Eriksen is hopeful his fine form has not yet hit its peak after he helped fire Tottenham past Swansea City and into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 triumph.

In-form Eriksen hopes he hasn't hit Tottenham ceiling

The Denmark international produced an excellent display at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, breaking the deadlock early on and then completing the scoring in the second half after Erik Lamela had struck.

Though content with his recent showings, Eriksen expressed an eagerness to strive for more as Spurs seek to secure a top-four berth and silverware this season.

"I'm in a very good place, but not sure it's the best I've been," he told BT Sport.

"Hopefully there's something more to reach, but I'm happy where I am and where the team is and we're going in the right direction."

Victory means Spurs will feature in a semi-final at Wembley, which is their home ground this term, and Eriksen conceded it will be "weird" playing there without being able to fill the stadium with their own fans.

"Of course with the semis coming up, it's going to be fun to play at Wembley in a different meaning," added the 26-year-old.

"Of course, it'll be weird, because as you say it's our home stadium in the FA Cup, so it won't only be our fans in the stadium. It'll be fun to play."