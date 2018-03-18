NFL: Jets acquire number three overall pick from Colts

The New York Jets are making waves in the NFL Draft and it is still more than a month away.

The team announced on Saturday they have acquired the number three overall pick in the draft from the Indianapolis Colts.

New York and Indianapolis will swap first-round picks, as the Colts will now pick sixth, and the Jets will give up the 37th and 49th selections this season.

In addition, the Jets will give the Colts their second-round pick in 2019.

The assumption now is the Jets are trading up to take a quarterback. New York signed Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, but both are on short-term deals.

There are four quarterbacks who could go in the top 10 and the Jets were picking at six, so there was at least a chance they could have missed out on at least two and possibly all four.

The top QB options in the draft are USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

On April 26 we will find out who they take.