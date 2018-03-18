The Indian Super League (ISL) final is upon us!

POLL: Who will win the Indian Super League final? Chennaiyin FC or Bengaluru FC?

Bengaluru FC are all set to take on Chennaiyin FC in the summit clash at the Kanteerava stadium on Saturday.

Albert Roca's outfit have taken the league by storm in their debut season and now stand on the cusp of winning the title. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have been consistent throughout and have garnered a reputation as being hard to beat.

They are chasing their second ISL title!

Who do you think will win the title tonight? Vote and let us know...