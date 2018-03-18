Antonio Rudiger has talked up the importance of the FA Cup to Chelsea as they set their sights on silverware in 2018.

Rudiger talks up FA Cup importance as Chelsea chase down final trophy

A Champions League last-16 defeat by Barcelona has helped to narrow the focus at Stamford Bridge, with just one trophy left up for grabs.

The defending Premier League champions have staged a forgettable defence of that crown and suffered semi-final heartache against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

A quarter-final date with Leicester now awaits in the FA Cup, with Germany international defender Rudiger determined to end his debut season in England with tangible reward.

He told Chelsea’s official website: “It doesn’t matter what the competition is, if you have the chance to win a trophy you have to go for it.

“We want to reach Wembley but before that we must go to Leicester, give it our best and try to win the game.

“Barcelona is in the past now. We have to look forward. The FA Cup is still on for us, we have to go for it and that starts on Sunday.”

Rudiger is aware that Chelsea will need to be at their best against Leicester, having already taken in two tight tussles with the Foxes this season.

N’Golo Kante was able to help the Blues to a 2-1 victory over his former club at the King Power Stadium in September, before the two sides played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in January.

“First of all, it’s going to be a battle,” added Rudiger.

MORE:

Conte: Missing out on Champions League won't hurt Chelsea's transfer plans

| Giroud: It was 'definitely' the right move to leave Arsenal and join Chelsea

| Carvajal sees Morata returning to Real Madrid after Chelsea struggle

| Courtois curbs Real Madrid rumours by committing to Chelsea



“Leicester will try to give us a tough time and we will have to be mentally strong but we won’t be looking for excuses.

“Yes, we played a few days ago and, of course, there may be some tiredness, but we have to go there and show the right mentality.”