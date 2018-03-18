Romero hoping to see patience rewarded after escaping De Gea's shadow

Sergio Romero is ready to step back out of David de Gea’s shadow at Manchester United and see his patience rewarded with more trophies.

As back-up to arguably the finest goalkeeper on the planet, first team opportunities at Old Trafford have been hard to come by for an Argentina international.

Romero has, however, bided his time and played his part in a Europa League triumph last season which saw United shut out Ajax in a 2-0 win.

The 31-year-old is hoping for more of the same as the Red Devils’ FA Cup keeper for 2017-18, with there a desire on his part to prove his worth heading towards another potential trophy challenge and a World Cup campaign with his country.

Romero told United Review ahead of a quarter-final clash with Brighton: “The fact that Jose [Mourinho] allowed me to play in the Europa League [last season] showed the confidence he had in me.

“I never leave anything to chance. I always work hard to be ready for when my chance comes.

“My priority is being ready 100 per cent, in good shape both physically and mentally, because I'm not just fighting for many things for my club. I'm also fighting for many things at international level, so I'm someone who has his head in the right place to perform well.”

Romero’s last three outings have all come in the FA Cup, against Derby, Yeovil and Huddersfield.

He is yet to concede a goal, but is aware that United face stiff competition for English football’s oldest trophy – with Tottenham and Chelsea among the other sides still in the mix.

“We know that it's a tough competition, we know that there are seven other teams who also want to win this weekend and to progress,” added Romero.

“But we are focused on our work and I’m sure we will be in peak condition. We don’t treat this as a secondary competition, we see it as a competition where we need to get to the final and win it.”