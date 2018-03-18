News

Six Nations: Laidlaw breaks Italian hearts in Rome

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Italy missed a glorious chance to end a three-year wait for a Six Nations win as Greig Laidlaw's late penalty secured Scotland a hard-fought 29-27 triumph in Rome.

Tommaso Allan – who had represented Scotland at junior level – scored 22 points, including two tries, as the Azzurri looked set to end a 16-match losing run in the tournament.

However, having led 24-12 early in the second half at the Stadio Olimpico, the hosts faded badly down the stretch to suffer yet more disappointment.

Scotland capitalised on Italy's tiredness, tries from Sean Maitland and Stuart Hogg, both converted by Laidlaw, putting them 26-24 ahead as the game moved towards a climax.

Allan slotted over a penalty to briefly put Italy back ahead, only for Laidlaw to respond with a successful kick of his own in the 79th minute that finally settled a see-saw contest in Scotland's favour.

The win means Gregor Townsend's squad finish the campaign with three victories and two defeats, as they did in 2017.


