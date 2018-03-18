When Markelle Fultz will return to the Philadelphia 76ers line-up remains a mystery to head coach Brett Brown.

Markelle Fultz's return remains a mystery to Brett Brown

The number one overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz only played the first four matches of the year – averaging 6.0 points per game – before being sidelined for shoulder soreness and "muscle imbalance".

The guard has since been re-learning how to shoot the basketball, and when asked if the 19-year-old will return this season, Brown gave an honest answer.

"I truly don't know," Brown said. "Here I am telling you that. It's the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I really don't know.

"What I do know is this. We see him getting better. This decision we're speaking of will be taken in a collaborative spirit led by him.

"I think at some point soon a decision is going to have to be made so we can progress forward."

With only 14 games left in the regular season for Philadelphia, time is running out for Fultz to work his way back into shape before the playoffs.

But Brown insisted that Fultz is getting better, and said the benefits he offers makes it worth getting him back on the court this season.

"This is the Holy Grail, the risk-reward of Markelle Fultz," added the coach. "I'm tilting on reward. Maybe I'm right, maybe I'm wrong. But that would be the answer that I give you."