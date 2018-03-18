News

March Madness 2018: UMBC's win earns everyone in U.S. free pizza

Sporting News
Sporting News

Little Caesars may be regretting a promotion they did for March Madness.

March Madness 2018: UMBC's win earns everyone in U.S. free pizza

March Madness 2018: UMBC's win earns everyone in U.S. free pizza

The pizza company tweeted out this week that if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed, everyone in America would get a free lunch combo April 2. It was a pretty safe idea considering No. 1 seeds were 135-0 all time against No. 16 seeds going into Friday's games.



Then UMBC happened.

The University of Maryland Baltimore County defeated Virginia 74-54 to become the first-ever No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1. Talk about all-time backfires for a company.

Give Little Caesars credit, though, they tweeted out immediately after the game that they will honor the promotion.


Companies typically take out insurance policies to cover them in case a long-shot promotion must actually pay out. So while this is good publicity for Little Caesars, some insurance executive was probably stunned by UMBC's upset.


MORE:
March Madness 2018: Las Vegas bettor had $800 wager on UMBC money line
| March Madness 2018: UMBC's website crashes as Retrievers attempt to make history

The lunch combo includes a 4-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink, and will be good from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Something tells us there will be long lines at Little Caesars locations April 2.


