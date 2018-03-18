Tiger Woods (4-under-par) finds himself seven shots back of co-leaders Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau (11-under) entering Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Woods played a fantastic round of golf on Thursday, opening the tournament with a 4-under 68 that left him tied for second at the end of the day. He was unable to capitalize on his performance on Friday however, salvaging an even-72 after with two back nine birdies after bookending the front nine with a pair of bogies.

Tiger's not out of the running yet, but he'll need to overcome his tee issues if he wants to make any headway on Stenson and DeChambeau.

Follow along as we provide updates from Tiger's Round 3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 390 yards

1:22 — Tiger's short game is en fuego today. From out of the bunker to within 3 feet of the hole. He taps in for par.



"This is a really tough get here to get within several feet."





Hole No. 4: Par 5, 567 yards

12:59 — Back-to-back birdies for Woods. He broke out the driver for the first time today and ripped it 313 yards, then curls in a birdie putt from 6 feet out. Now tied for 12th at 5 under, but still six strokes off the lead.



The superb short-game from sets up another birdie!





Hole No. 3: Par 4, 420 yards

12:48 — Woods overcomes a brutal shot off the tee but makes up for it on approach, then nails a 38-foot putt for a bounce-back birdie. He's back to 4 under, tied for 22nd.



Tiger (-4) from 38 feet: DEAD. CENTER





Hole No. 2: Par 3, 222 yards

12:34 — Woods drops to 3 under with a two-putt bogey.

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 446 yards

12:21 — Woods gets within 15 feet of the pin in two, but his birdie putt just slipped past the hole. He'll settle for par to start the day.

Tiger will tee off at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time with Justin Rose, who also enters Round 3 with an overall score of 4-under-par.

9:15 a.m.: If it happened once, it can happen again. ...



Tiger has trailed after 36 holes in four of his eight victories at Bay Hill, including a seven-shot deficit in 2008.



Guess how far back he is this year?





9: 20 a.m.: Recapping Tiger's Round 2:



It was a grind in Round 2 for @TigerWoods to finish at even-par 72. Will he make a move up the leaderboard on Saturday?





