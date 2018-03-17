NFL free agent rumors: Cardinals sign OL Justin Pugh to 5-year deal

News

It's good to be an offensive lineman this year.

According to multiple sources, former Giants lineman Justin Pugh has signed a five-year deal with the Cardinals.



NFL Media is reporting the deal is worth $45 million.



Pugh was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2013 and has experience at both tackle and guard at the NFL level. He missed eight games in 2017 with injuries, but was New York's most consistent lineman when he was on the field.

He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2013.


