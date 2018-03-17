Tigers spoil Slater's 300th NRL game, wins for Penrith and Warriors

A late Luke Brooks try snatched a stunning 10-8 win for Wests Tigers over Melbourne Storm to spoil Billy Slater's 300th NRL game after Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors also claimed victories on Saturday.

The Tigers edged out Sydney Roosters in their first game of the season and pulled off a huge shock a week later at AAMI Park, beating the champions by the same scoreline.

Melbourne had reeled off 12 competitive wins in a row, but the juggernaut was dramatically halted as Benji Marshall pulled the strings in an almighty tussle.

Slater's landmark appearance did not go to plan for the holders, who paid the price for far too many errors, and three Esan Marsters penalties gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead with just over 20 minutes to play.

Suliasi Vunivalu finally got the Storm on the board after taking a Slater pass to dive over in the corner with Ben Matulino in the sin bin for a professional foul and two Cameron Smith penalties edged Craig Bellamy's men in front.

There was a final twist, though, Vunivalu making a mess of a grubber-kick and Brooks barging his way over three minutes from time after great work from Matulino.

Penrith Panthers mounted an impressive second-half fightback to beat South Sydney Rabbitohs 18-14.

The Panthers had to come from behind to see off Parramatta Eels in their season opener and it was the same story as they rallied from 14-0 down at the break, Trent Merrin, Waqa Blake and Tyrone Peachey going over and Nathan Cleary on target with all three conversions.

David Fusitu'a scored a try in each half as New Zealand Warriors got the better of Gold Coast Titans 20-8.